Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Boxlight posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Boxlight worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 202,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,199. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

