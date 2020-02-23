Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,917.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,578 shares of company stock valued at $325,710. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 354,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $58,441,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 79,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,134. The company has a market capitalization of $310.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

