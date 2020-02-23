Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.11. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,837,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. Guess? has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

