Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.20. InterXion posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterXion.

Get InterXion alerts:

INXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

INXN traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $96.63. 2,288,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. InterXion has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of InterXion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of InterXion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of InterXion by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterXion (INXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.