Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. 1,226,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,406. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

