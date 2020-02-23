Zacks: Brokerages Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. TETRA Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TETRA Technologies.

TTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 362,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

