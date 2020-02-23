Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

AKO.B traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.07. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

