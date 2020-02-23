Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given $15.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 162,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 922,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 36,419 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 959,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.