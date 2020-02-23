Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 144,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 127,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 51,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.