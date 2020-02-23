Zacks: Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also given Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

GSH stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.