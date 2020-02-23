Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147. The company has a market cap of $499.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.59. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

