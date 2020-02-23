Zacks: Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perceptron stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,571. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

