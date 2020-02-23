Zacks: Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Recon Technology an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:RCON traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

