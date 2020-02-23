Zacks: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $23.76. 57,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.79 million, a P/E ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95. Unifi has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $548,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,050,199.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 141,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 170.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

