Zacks: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WSBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of WSBF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 194,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

