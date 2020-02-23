Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Zafgen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zafgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zafgen by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.26. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

