Zap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $117,533.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Zap has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $117,533.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.