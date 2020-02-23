Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $570.23 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $570.23 million and $462.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $62.65 or 0.00634219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BX Thailand, Bittrex and BTC Trade UA.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00105924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00120951 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 412.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,102,456 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Kraken, Gemini, CoinExchange, Coinut, Mercatox, CEX.IO, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, WEX, BigONE, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, Allcoin, Tux Exchange, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bitinka, LocalTrade, Cryptomate, Bittrex, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Bitlish, Coinroom, C2CX, YoBit, LBank, Binance, Exmo, Liquid, Braziliex, Crex24, Huobi, Upbit, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, BCEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Ovis, OKEx, CoinEx, Instant Bitex and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

