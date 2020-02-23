Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $61.79 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $18.09 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.48 or 0.00065493 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, QBTC, Upbit and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,884.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.02739579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.04008610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00798488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00851235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00097464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00636732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,532,093 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Koinex, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

