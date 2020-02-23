ZCore (ZCR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $143.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. ZCore has a total market cap of $123,762.00 and $143.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,433,995 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.