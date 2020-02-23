Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $238.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.10. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

