Zeepin 24-Hour Volume Tops $223.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $594,250.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

