Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $3.97 million and $32.63 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00629573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 278.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 93,699,950 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

