ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005031 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

