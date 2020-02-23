Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $576,047.00 and approximately $1,161.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.02938879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00144126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

