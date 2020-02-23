Zero Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $2,995.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00627703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00121059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 277.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005128 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,215,596 coins and its circulating supply is 8,170,497 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.