Zetacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,243.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a market cap of $158,086.00 and $8,243.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,908.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.04015032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00759844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,164,457 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

