ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $56,045.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00492544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.59 or 0.06623052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00065598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010208 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

