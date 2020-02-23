Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Zilla has a market capitalization of $467,299.00 and approximately $18,426.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

