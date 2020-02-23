Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Gate.io. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $74.83 million and $181.88 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,216,480,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,013,381 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Binance, DragonEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, DDEX, OKEx, FCoin, Zebpay, Korbit, GOPAX, Coinone, Upbit, BitMart, Huobi, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Koinex, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, UEX, OOOBTC, Coinhub, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Kucoin, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top and IDEX.

