Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $74.21 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Coinhub, OTCBTC and BitForex. Zilliqa has a market cap of $74.21 million and $178.45 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.02931515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00230503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00144364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,214,858,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,923,391,404 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, BitForex, BitMart, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, WazirX, BiteBTC, Hotbit, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin, DEx.top, Coinhub, Binance, GOPAX, Koinex, UEX, Huobi, Tokenomy, Coinone, Korbit, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Bithumb, FCoin, AirSwap, DDEX, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.