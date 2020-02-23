Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1,176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,152. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.