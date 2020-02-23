Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

