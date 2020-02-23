Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Raised by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation NA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $111,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.43 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

