ZMINE Reaches Market Capitalization of $223,740.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $223,740.00 and approximately $243.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00460649 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001465 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003548 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

