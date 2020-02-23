Zoomba (ZBA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 139% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded up 130.9% against the US dollar. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $1,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00345961 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015692 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000935 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

