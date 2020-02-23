ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $205,161.00 and $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

