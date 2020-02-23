ZumCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $781,981.00 and $24.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.