ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $15.80 million and $229,506.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 333,758,081 coins and its circulating supply is 321,587,211 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.