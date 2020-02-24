$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Amarin posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. 5,463,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

