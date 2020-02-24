-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

Shares of CNR opened at $9.24 on Monday. NCI Building Systems has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

