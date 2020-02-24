$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $840.00 million, a PE ratio of 192.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,098,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $221,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,228,006.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,938 shares of company stock worth $24,977,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

