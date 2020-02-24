-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Nextdecade posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nextdecade.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.14. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

