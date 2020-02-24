$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. National-Oilwell Varco reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after buying an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $458,350,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 240,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

