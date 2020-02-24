-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.81 on Monday. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

