$0.24 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $7.24. 292,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

