-$0.27 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,224,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,616,027 shares of company stock worth $57,245,295.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 433,416 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,360,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,500,000 after purchasing an additional 181,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK opened at $46.95 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.