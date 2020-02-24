$0.29 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after buying an additional 179,883 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 271,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,666,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 121,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

