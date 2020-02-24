$0.34 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 125,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

