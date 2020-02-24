$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Bank posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

AMAL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $578.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

